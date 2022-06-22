Moldova: Can’t Support Sanctions on Russia Due To Weak Economy

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, some official Chisinau actions and declarations raise questions about the nation's leadership's sincerity in preserving the republic's neutral status.

Despite its desire to join the EU, Moldova's economy is too fragile to fully participate in Russia's sanctions, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Moldova One television on Wednesday.

"Some sanctions are applied by Moldova, mainly in the financial and banking sector," he said. "At this stage, the level of stability of the Republic of Moldova and its ability to deal with challenges in various areas don’t allow joining the large package of the EU restrictive measures."

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, previously stated that some official Chisinau acts and remarks raise questions about the leadership's sincere dedication to the republic's neutral status and practical and mutually beneficial collaboration with Russia. She discussed sanctions against Russian media and limitations on re-exporting Russian goods.