Ukraine and Moldova To Obtain Candidate Status To Join the EU

The President of the European Council said that the union decided to grant the candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova.

On Thursday, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced that candidate status would be designated for Ukraine and Moldova, which intended to join the European Union. The conception was granted after the EU held a summit.

The European Council President posted on Twitter: "Agreement. EUCO has just decided EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova," announcing the decision. "A historic moment," he wrote. "Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU. Our future is together."

The top official extended his congratulation to the leaders of both nations. He continued to say that concerning Georgia, the European Council "decided to recognize the European perspective of Georgia and is ready to grant candidate status once the outstanding priorities are addressed."

"Congratulations to the Georgian people," said Michel. "A historic moment in EU-Georgia relations: Georgia's future lies within the EU."

European Council granted EU candidate status to the Republic of Moldova on 23. June. Prime Minister @MarinSanna discussed the EU perspective of Moldova with the President @sandumaiamd earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/II5PD2IVQG — Finnish Government (@FinGovernment) June 23, 2022

Last June 17, the European Commission suggested giving the status of the candidate to Ukraine and Moldova. According to the European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, the bloc must grant Ukraine candidate status as a "symbol of hope" as a support for the people in light of the current situation the country is facing.