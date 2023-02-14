    • Live
News > Moldova

Moscow Denies Claim That It Poses Security Threat to Moldova

Published 14 February 2023
The foreign ministry called on Moldovan authorities to "show statesmanship" and act in the interests of its citizens and the country, rather than "succumb to external provocations."

Russia does not pose a threat to Moldova's national security, and has no intention of destabilizing the situation in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We resolutely reject insinuations regarding Russia's alleged desire to 'undermine' the situation in Moldova," the ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova said that Russia stands for mutually beneficial and bilateral cooperation with Moldova on an equal footing.

The foreign ministry called on Moldovan authorities to "show statesmanship" and act in the interests of its citizens and the country, rather than "succumb to external provocations."

In a press briefing on Monday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statements about "Russia's plans to destabilize the country" were allegedly confirmed by the country's institutions.

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
