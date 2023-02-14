Moscow Denies Claim That It Poses Security Threat to Moldova

"We resolutely reject insinuations regarding Russia's alleged desire to 'undermine' the situation in Moldova," the ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.
Zakharova said that Russia stands for mutually beneficial and bilateral cooperation with Moldova on an equal footing.
The foreign ministry called on Moldovan authorities to "show statesmanship" and act in the interests of its citizens and the country, rather than "succumb to external provocations."
In a press briefing on Monday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statements about "Russia's plans to destabilize the country" were allegedly confirmed by the country's institutions.