Peronists Are Mobilized in Support of VP Fernandez-Kirchner

On Thursday, the Justicialist Party (PJ) held an open town hall meeting in Buenos Aires to express its support for Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner, for whom prosecutor Diego Luciani requested 12 years in prison in a case of alleged corruption.

“We are going to continue to mobilize, we are going to be in the streets... We are going to defend democracy and the popular will," said Senator Mariano Recalde, the president of the Buenos Aires Justicialist Party.

"Despite the difficult moment we are experiencing, we are happy at this meeting because this shows our unity. Cristina unites us not only because of the 12 happy years we have lived but also because she is our future. We are united because what is at stake is Peronism."

"They have declared war on us and today we are starting to work to win it at the polls," Recalde stressed.

The tweet reads, "Gentlemen, it backfired on you. You woke up the lion you wanted to continue to put to sleep for your own benefit. Now, more than ever, Cristina for the presidency in 2023."

Meanwhile, the Lower House was the scene of a political spectacle organized by the right-wing opposition parties, which are aligned with the neoliberal project that former President Mauricio Macri promoted between 2015 and 2019.

The "Together for Change" coalition filed an impeachment request to remove Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, whom they accuse of threatening the judiciary and prosecutor Diego Luciani.

"We believe that the President is trying to intimidate, threaten, and violate the work of a branch that should be independent," the head of the conservative caucus Cristian Ritondo said, announcing the filing of criminal charges against Fernandez for "instigation to suicide."

