'The Sentence Was Already Written', Argentine VP Fernandez Says

Through a video broadcast on Tuesday, Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner denounced the judicial, political, and media persecution of which she is a victim.
On Monday, the Prosecutor's Office requested for her a sentence of 12 years in prison and disqualification from holding public office for life. Fernandez-Kirchner was accused of illicit association and fraudulent administration of funds, due to alleged irregularities in the concession of 51 public works during the administration of his husband Nestor Kirchner (2003-2007) and her administration (2007-2015).
The Argentine vice president denounced she was not allowed to speak in front of the Court that is processing the case. She was also not allowed to broadcast on television the investigative statement that she had already made in 2019. As if that were not enough, judicial authorities also refused to expand the investigation stage at the ongoing trial.
"I should not be surprised because, as I said on that occasion, the sentence was already written," stressed Fernandez-Kichner, who is also the president of the Argentine Senate.
In the video, referring to the Argentine right, Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner says, "They’re not coming for me. They come for you, for your wages, for the workers' rights, for the rights of retirees. They come to get debts... They came for it."
The Peronist movement leader explained that the Argentine economic and political elites do not forgive her progressive administrations, which set institutions, laws, and policies in favor of workers and against income inequality.
Through the ongoing trial, President Mauricio Macri's allies "want to judge 12 years of the best government that Argentina had in recent decades," Fernandez-Kirchner said, emphasizing that what is actually happening is a trial against Peronism and against governments that promoted the interests of the people and the nation.
“If I were born 20 times, I would do the same thing 20 times,” she stressed in a defiant attitude to the lawfare promoted by the Argentine right, which has always taken advantage of the external debt contracted with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).