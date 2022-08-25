'Cristina Did Not Commit Any Crime', Argentine President Says

Currently, corporate media are promoting narratives that lead to moral lynching as they present the trial against Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner as legally and ethically correct.

On Wednesday, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez assured that Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner did not commit any of the crimes attributed to her by the Prosecutor's Office.

Based on his experience and knowledge as a lawyer, he called the trial against the former President a "legal nonsense" that evidences the unfortunate state of the judicial system.

“I have no doubt that Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner has nothing to do with this case. Who will want to be president in Argentina if he or she will have to take responsibility for everything that happens at the lower levels of government,” Fernandez said, adding that the case against Cristina lacks evidence and is untenable.

Currently, corporate media are promoting narratives that lead to moral lynching as they present the trial against Fernandez-Kirchner as legally and ethically correct.

The tweet reads, "August 24 marked three consecutive nights of spontaneous demonstrations by the Argentine people in support of Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner."

These media constructions of messages also promote the idea that the Argentine Presidency would be thinking of pardoning her if she were convicted. This, however, is also false since even the Vice President is against a pardon.

"We are not united by the search for impunity but the search for justice. The accusations have already been tried and dismissed in the province of Santa Cruz," the Argentine President said to emphasize that he and Cristina have no intention of using political power for their own benefit.

Currently, Vice President Fernandez-Kirchner is accused of alleged illicit association and fraudulent administration of public funds in the concession of 51 public works between 2003 and 2015. Earlier this week, prosecutor Diego Luciani requested 12 years in prison for her and her perpetual disqualification from holding public office.