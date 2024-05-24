People of Yemen Rally in Support of Palestine

The central mobilization took place in Mawlid al-Nabawi Square, west of the city of Saada and the rest in the districts of Razih, Al-Zahir, Majz, Ghamr, Qatabir and Kitaf.

Massive demonstrations of solidarity with Gaza and the Palestinian resistance were witnessed this Friday in different provinces of Yemen, under the slogan "With Gaza, firmness in posture and continuity in the struggle".

According to statements by the member of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, Yemen’s operations in support of Gaza find their legitimacy in the Koran and force them to defend their brothers and protect the oppressed.

In his message to the United States, Al-Houthi warned of the little use of delaying aggression in Gaza because they could not end the resistance when it only had stones.

Human flood in Yemen during the weekly march in support of Gaza and the resistance. pic.twitter.com/kdg2oxITzy — Abdul Quadir - عبدالقادر (@Northistan) May 24, 2024

The Yemeni population, throughout the country, responded to the call of the leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, who urged the people to come out en masse in Sana'a and in all provinces.

According to Al-Houthi, Yemen’s stand in support of Palestine continues and the people’s responsibility will not diminish or weaken.