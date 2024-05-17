Demonstrations in Solidarity With Gaza in Yemen

During the march, millions of participants demanded that their Army increase its operations against the United States (USA) and that Israel end the assassinations against the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

A massive march took place this Friday in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen, as well as in other regions of that country, to reaffirm their solidarity with the Palestinian people and to demonstrate against the genocide in Israel.

During the march, millions of participants demanded that their Army increase its operations against the United States (USA) and that Israel end the assassinations against the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

The marches were replicated in Al-Sabaeen Square in Sana'a and others in Sa'dah, Raymah, Marib, Hodeidah, Dhamar, Ibb, Amran, Taiz, Hajjah, Al-Bayda, Al-Jawf, Al-Mahwit, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhalea, Lahj and Al-Mahwit as a show of solidarity.

The organizers of the demonstration in a statement reported on the continuation of solidarity actions and demonstrations in support of the Palestinian nation and condemned the Israeli attack and blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The demonstrators chanted "with Gaza, there is a holy struggle and there are no red lines," and they paid tribute to all of occupied Palestine, to those on the supporting battlefield in Lebanon and Iraq, and the actions of the Yemeni armed forces in the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean.

The demonstrators expressed support for the leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi and his willingness to implement its directives.