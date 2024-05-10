Yemeni People Demonstrate Support for Palestinians in the Streets

During the march, Yemenis rallied under the slogan "Escalating, with Gaza until victory".

Many Yemenis demonstrated this Friday in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen, and in other governorates of the nation to support the Palestinian people and demand an end to Israel’s genocide against the Gaza Strip.

During the march, Yemenis rallied under the slogan "Escalating, with Gaza until victory," to send a warning to Israel to stop the escalation of the conflict against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstrators carried a giant Palestinian flag and inscriptions expressing, "God is greater, Death to the United States, Death to Israel," at the same time calling for an immediate cessation of the Israeli genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni Ansarola Resistance movement carries out the fourth phase of military operations against the Israeli regime and its interests in the Red Sea, in response to the ground invasion by the occupying Israeli army in the east of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Hundreds of thousands march in #Saada , #Yemen, to express complete solidarity and support for #Palestine and the resistance in #Gaza . pic.twitter.com/qDPpizU0DG — Ruby Aisha (@RAghafoor) May 10, 2024

The leader of Ansarola, Seyed Abdulmalik Badreddin al-Houthi, said that the fourth phase of actions involves aggressions against any vessel related to the Zionist regime without taking into account its destiny.

Yemen is increasing its attacks, which primarily targeted only Israeli and regime-affiliated ships bound for the occupied Palestinian territories in solidarity with Palestine.

They have also added to their actions, the objectives of the United States and the United Kingdom, after the attacks of these two countries that violate Yemen’s sovereignty in support of Israel.