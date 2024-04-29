Pedro Sanchez Will Not Resign From the Spanish Presidency

He asked citizens not to allow politics to be contaminated with unimaginable toxic practices.

On Monday, Pedro Sanchez decided to stay at the helm of the Spanish government despite the campaign of harassment against him and his wife, Begoña Gomez.

"I have decided to continue, with even more strength if possible, at the helm of the Presidency of the Government of Spain," he said, emphasizing his commitment to work "relentlessly, firmly" for the pending advancement and consolidation of rights and freedoms.

Sanchez laid out his reflections of these days, wondering whether it was worth continuing or not, and emphasized that his decision "is a turning point, I guarantee it."

The Spanish leader decided to reflect for a few days on the smear campaign that the right-wing opposition led by the Popular Party and Vox is carrying out against him.

Thousands march in Madrid to show support for Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez pic.twitter.com/UDnGut9CZP — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 28, 2024

A Madrid court has opened proceedings against his wife for alleged crimes of influence trafficking and corruption. The Prosecutor's Office, however, requested this judicial process to be dismissed.

On Wednesday, Sanchez announced that he was canceling his agenda for a few days to consider whether it was worth continuing at the helm of the Government and that he would announce the decision publicly this Monday.

He said that the deterioration of politics caused by false news can only be reversed if the majority of the population mobilizes "in a determined commitment to dignity and common sense, putting a stop to the politics of shame that we have been suffering for too long."

He also thanked the expressions of solidarity that he received from citizens who took to the streets as well as from ministers and militants of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE).

����#Spain:



At least 12 500 socialists took to the streets in front of the PSOE HQ to support PM Sanchez.



To the sound of "Quédate" (stay) or "El pueblo unido jamás será vencido", they denounce a lawfare campaign launched by the right against the PM.pic.twitter.com/JbDE9z2fao — World Elects (@ElectsWorld) April 27, 2024

"It is about deciding what kind of society we want to be… Spain needs a 'collective reflection' because the country has been allowing mud to colonize political life with impunity for too long, contaminating us with unimaginable toxic practices," Sanchez said.

"My wife and I know that this campaign of discredit will not stop. We have been suffering it for ten years," he said, thanking from the bottom of his heart for the expressions of solidarity and empathy received.

The complaint against his wife was filed by "Clean Hands," a far-right union of public officials that usually initiates legal actions against anything it considers corruption.

In 2016, this organization accused the Infanta Cristina, sister of King Felipe VI, in the trial against her then-husband, Iñaki Urdangarin, of two crimes against the Public Treasury, of which she was acquitted.