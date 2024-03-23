Judge Bans Telegram App in Spain

At least temporarily, the judge of the National High Court, Santiago Pedraz has ordered the internet teleoperators to prohibit the use of the instant messaging application Telegram in Spain.

The judge’s order stems from a complaint filed by Mediaset, Antena 3 and Movistar in which they accused the application of hosting without permission audiovisual content of these epresas protected by copyright.

Pedraz directed an order to telecommunications operators and Internet access authorized to operate in Spain to proceed to the suspension of resources associated with Telegram, within three hours.

Hi, Jess. Have you heard about this? Telegram is now banned in Spain at the whim of a judge, crushing the rights of 8M users. If this is not a case for decentralization and anti censorship I don't know what could be. Maybe worth some coverage ��https://t.co/ecadFfMgCl — Krypston (@0xKrypston) March 23, 2024

This is a precautionary measure in the framework of a procedure for the crime of continuous infringement of intellectual property rights against the holders of various channels created on the social network Telegram.

According to him there is no alternative that can stop the reiteration of the facts denounced so the head of Central Court number 5 of the National High Court, considers this measure "necessary, suitable and proportional."

The consumer organization Facua considers the precautionary blocking of Telegram "disproportionate", according to Facua, the head of the Central Investigation Court number 5 took the decision after the Telegram officials did not respond to their requests.

Facua warns of the "enormous" damages that the judicial decision will cause for the millions of users of Telegram and for the companies, organizations and public and private institutions that broadcast content lawfully through their channels on this platform.