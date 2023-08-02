Sudan: RSF Warned of Civil War in East Sudan

The Rapid Support Force: “the release of the leaders of the defunct regime from prisons, their protection, and their transfer from Khartoum to various states of Sudan and their involvement in the war was completely arranged by the leaders of the National Congress in the Armed Forces.”

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said, in a statement on Wednesday, that the features of the harbingers of civil war in eastern Sudan began to emerge through the arming of certain tribes. The statement said that this is due to the decisions of the Commander of the Transitional Army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to open camps and arm citizens within the framework of general mobilization in his war against the Rapid Support Forces.

The RSF said, "It was no secret to anyone that the general mobilization decision issued by Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, opening camps for extremist militias and arming them took place under direct orders of the leadership of the defunct regime, which now controls the situation within the armed forces and the run all state institutions."

Last week, several leaders of the dissolved National Congress Party, headed by Ahmed Haroun, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity, in the state of Kassala in eastern Sudan. Haroun appeared in a rally to mobilize citizens and urge them to join the army in its war against RSF.

The statement stressed that this step threatens the social fabric, which was already suffering from accumulated crisis and is now subject to ignition again for the existence of all factors that help in the outbreak of conflict.

��News alert: Conflict & economic decline push the number of highly food insecure people in #Sudan past 20 million



❗️6.3 million people are one step away from famine

❗️42% of the population in high levels of acute #foodinsecurity



More from @theIPCinfo➡️ https://t.co/5R4MjNcKYn pic.twitter.com/dNEm23RqJr — UN OCHA Sudan (@UNOCHA_Sudan) August 2, 2023

"The public movements and meetings held by the leaders of the National Congress in eastern Sudan, with the knowledge and coordination of the leaders of the armed forces and under the protection of military intelligence and state governments, clearly reveal the scale of the conspiracy against the Sudanese people, of which the ongoing war is only the beginning," the statement said.

The RSF considered the head of the army Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, in coordination with those who described them as “the extremist remnants of the defunct regime,” are practicing the same old policies and games of fraud and deceit, by trying to cover up the activity of the dissolved National Congress elements in several states, especially eastern Sudan.

The opposition group, Sudanese National Alliance (SNA)in the Red Sea region (east of the country), said that the ousted regime held a meeting in the city of Port Sudan, in the presence of Ahmed Harun, and other leaders of the dissolved National Congress Party. SNA pointed out that the meeting took place with official procedures and approvals from the executive authorities of the state coup government.