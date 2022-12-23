Paris Shooting Death Toll Rises to 3

The perpetrator of the attack is a 69-year-old man who has a criminal record for racist acts.

On Friday morning, three people were killed and another seriously injured after a shooting that took place in front of a Kurdish cultural center located in the center of Paris.

The perpetrator of the attack is a 69-year-old man who has a criminal record for racist acts, Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccau said.

His most recent attack occurred at the end of 2021 when he entered with a saber some tents where immigrants were sleeping in the 12th Arrondissement of Paris. For this incident, however, he was provisionally released.

"The attacker was born in 1953 in Montreuil, in Seine-Saint-Denis. He is French and retired from the Railway company SNCF. He is known for two attempted murders, aggravated violence and violation of weapons legislation," the French newspaper TF1 Info commented.

An injured person is taken for treatment from the scene of a shooting in 10th district of Paris that reportedly left two dead and others injured. A Kurdish centre was reportedly targeted. pic.twitter.com/diXqnHYd0X — Rory Mulholland (@mulhollandrory) December 23, 2022

The 10th Arrondissement Mayor Alexandra Cordebard said that the suspect opened fire in three places in the street, a community center, a restaurant, and a hair salon.

The Paris police criminal brigade is questioning the suspect who was arrested immediately after the shooting, BFMTV reported.

After the events, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Paris First Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire thanked police officers for their immediate and decisive intervention in the attack that occurred in the 10th arrondissement.