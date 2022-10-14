Raleigh Shooting Suspected Gunman Remains in Police Custody

So far this yer, gun violence has led to nearly 35,000 deaths across the United States, according to the latest data from Gun Violence Archive.

On Friday, Police identified five victims of the Raleigh shooting in North Carolina, as a suspect is in custody with life-threatening injuries.

"This is an extremely, extremely painful event for our officers, for me, for this entire community," Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said, adding that the deceased victims, aged between 16 and 53, include off-duty police officer Gabriel Torres.

The suspect, described as a 15-year-old White male, was taken into custody on Thursday night and is said to have been in critical condition. More details about the identity of the shooter have not been released due to his age.

The mass shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood in Raleigh on Thursday evening, in which two other people were also wounded, including one critically.

According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been 532 mass shooting incidents in the United States so far this year (4 or more shot or killed, not including the shooter).



That's an average of more than 50 mass shootings per month. Let that sink in for a moment. #GunReformNow pic.twitter.com/YILrkgwtnA — Edge (@TheLesson55) October 14, 2022

Investigation remained active as of Friday morning. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper pointed out said that no U.S. community should feel the pain of gun violence.

"We're sad, furious and have many questions that'll soon be answered. We're standing with the victims and their families in this moment of unspeakable agony," he said.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin echoed the sentiment, saying that "we must work to stop this mindless gun violence in our country." So far this yer, gun violence has led to nearly 35,000 deaths across the United States, according to the latest data from Gun Violence Archive.