US Police Identify Walmart Shooter

On Wednesday, Police identified the shooter who opened fire at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia late Tuesday night, killing six people and injuring four others.

The shooter was 31-year-old Andre Bing, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was dead upon police arrival on the scene. Police said they responded to the shooting at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday and officers began locating and evacuating occupants of the store.

Bing, an employee of the Walmart store, was armed with one handgun and several magazines. Investigators are actively working to learn more about his background and motivation.

Three individuals, including the shooter, were located deceased in the break room of the store. One victim was killed near the front of the store while three others succumbed to their injuries after being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

At the time of the shooting, at least 50 people were believed inside the store. The Walmart is expected to be closed for several days while detectives continue to collect evidence and process the crime scene.

Not my Walmart, not my club, not my kid's elementary school, not my grocery store, not my subway, not my neighborhood, not my hospital campus, not my...



At what point does it hit close enough to home for us to make a change?#chesapeake#MassShooting pic.twitter.com/kOUJASKm5q — John White (@aboyjohnny) November 23, 2022

On Wednesday, authorities identified five of the six people killed in the Walmart shooting. The sixth victim is a 16-year-old male resident of Chesapeake.

The Walmart shooting came a day before the United States celebrates Thanksgiving. U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement saying that "because of yet another horrific and senseless act of violence, there are now even more tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving."

The U.S. has suffered over 600 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tallies a "mass shooting" as an incident involving at least four individuals killed or injured, not including the shooter.

This was the second time in a month that Virginia had seen a mass shooting. On Nov. 13, a shooter fatally shot three people and injured two others at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.