Virginia University Shooting Suspect Is Arrested

The suspect has been identified as a UVA student. All three of the victims were football players.

A suspect is in custody on Monday after a shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA) left three students dead and two others injured Sunday night.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student. The shooting occurred late Sunday night and triggered a campus lockdown as well as a manhunt.

All three of the victims were football players. Two students were wounded, with one in good condition and the other in critical condition.

"I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia. This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community," UVA President Jim Ryan said.

All classes have been cancelled for Monday, with only designated UVA employees required to report to work.It remains unclear what led to the shooting. The suspect was listed on the UVA's athletic website as a running back for the football team in 2018.

Through a statement, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre referred to the events at the University of Virginia and called on the Senate to support efforts to control firearms.

"Too many families across America are bearing the awful burden of gun violence. Earlier this year, President Biden signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly three decades, in addition to taking other historic actions. But we must do more," she said.

"We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America's streets. House Democrats acted, and the Senate should follow."