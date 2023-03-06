Paraguay’s Fernando Lugo Discharged From Hospital

Fernando Lugo has been admitted to the Fleni private clinic in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for rehabilitation after suffering a stroke.

Former Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo (2006-2008) was discharged from hospital on Monday after being hospitalized for months due to a stroke he suffered on August 10.

Presidential candidate Efraín Alegre welcomed the medical discharge of the former president. "We visited the beloved President Fernando Lugo, we talked about the challenges and hope for change. We were participants in the wonderful news of his medical discharge," he said via Twitter.

According to several political leaders in the country, the current senator for the Frente Guasú could soon return to his country. Last week, Lugo virtually returned to his functions as senator of the Paraguayan Congress.

An ischemic stroke on August 10 last year led to Lugo's hospitalization on September 7 at the Fleni Institute of Rehabilitation and Therapeutic Education in the Argentine capital.

Visitamos al querido pte @lugo_py, conversamos sobre los desafíos y la esperanza del cambio. Fuimos partícipes de la maravillosa noticia de su alta médica. Volverá a su patria, con la misión de unir, sumar y fortalecer a todas las fuerzas democráticas en la Concertación. pic.twitter.com/Uwb3QaJqXT — Efraín Alegre (@EfrainAlegre) March 6, 2023

We visited the dear pte Fernando Lugo, we talked about the challenges and the hope of change. We were participants in the wonderful news of his medical discharge. He will return to his homeland, with the mission of uniting, adding and strengthening all the democratic forces in the Concertación.

Lugo is one of the candidates of the political coalition Guasú Front for the Upper House of Congress, in the general elections scheduled for April 30.