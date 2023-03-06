Paraguayan Farmers Hold Protest in Asuncion

The demonstrators will remain in the vicinity of the Agriculture Ministry. Subsequently, they will decide what actions to take based on the authorities' response.

On Monday, some 7,000 peasants marched to Asuncion City to denounce President Mario Abdo's failure to comply with the policy agreements reached in March 2022.

Convened by the National Intersectoral Coordinator (CNI), their march caused some traffic problems in the central area of the Paraguayan capital.

"We apologize to the citizens, but we need to accompany family farmers," CNI member Ester Leiva said.

She highlighted that Paraguayan farmers are tired of hearing "false promises" from the authorities, which is why the protesters will not leave the capital city until they reach a binding agreement.

The farmers demand compliance with the 2022 agreement through which the State promised to support family farming, resolve the producers' debts, end evictions, regularize settlements, and improve communities' conditions.

On March 30, the National Farmers Federation (FNC) has scheduled its annual march, in which it will denounce the abandonment of State institutions to the peasantry.