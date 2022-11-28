Paraguay To Host the Pan American Youth Games 2025

The II Pan American Youth Games 2025 will be held in the capital of Paraguay, Asunción, which was elected host with 32 votes.

The vote took place in Miami, U.S., during the extraordinary assembly of the Executive Committee of the Pan American Sports Organization (Panam Sports).

Peru's Lima and Colombia's Santa Marta also bid to host the second edition of the Pan American Youth Games. With 32 votes, the Paraguayan capital displaced Santa Marta, which received 16 votes.

The National Sports Secretariat said through its official Twitter account: "PARAGUAY, SPORTS CAPITAL OF AMERICA PanamSports designated Paraguay as the official venue for the II Pan American Youth Games. We continue making history. We are waiting for you in Asunción 2025. Let's go to Paraguay. Sport unites us."

The President of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, said through his Twitter account: "Happy to announce the designation of Paraguay as host of the II Pan American Youth Games 2025," whose first edition was held last year in Cali, Colombia.

Breaking news Asunción, Paraguay, is chosen as the host city for the next Pan American Junior Games 2025. In the Panam Sports election, Asunción obtained 32 votes, while the other candidate city, Santa Marta, obtained 16 votes. Congratulations to Paraguay and the Paraguayan Olympic Committee for this triumph.

By receiving this designation, the country will host the best young athletes from 41 nations of the Americas in the sporting event, which covers 29 disciplines.

The Panam Sports assembly in Miami was attended by the Minister of the National Sports Secretariat (SND), Diego Galeano Harrison, and the President of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, Camilo Pérez López Moreira, who presented Paraguay's candidacy.

The country was recently selected to host the Special Olympics Latin American Games 2024 in its IV edition. A few days ago, it was announced that the South American country would host the XXVI South American School Games, to be held next December 6-11. The event will host 1500 athletes from 12 countries competing in 9 disciplines.

Last October, Paraguay hosted the XII South American Games Asunción 2022, which was considered a great success.