Paraguay: Venue for Special Olympics Latin American Games 2024

The event will be held in the Paraguayan capital, Asunción, in 2024, bringing together athletes from some twenty countries.

Paraguay will host the Special Olympics Latin American Games 2024 in its IV edition, informed the country's President, Mario Abdo Benítez.

"We are proud to announce that we are hosting the Special Olympics 2024 Latin American Games. Our country becomes a pole of regional sports development," said the president through his official Twitter account.

The country's application to host the international event was approved by the Special Olympics Evaluation Committee, comprised of the Regional Office Executive Team and the Special Olympics Advisory Council.

Last October, Paraguay hosted the XII South American Games Asunción 2022. This event was organized by the South American Sports Organization (Odesur) and the Government.

Con orgullo anunciamos que somos sede de los Juegos Latinoamericanos de Olimpiadas Especiales 2024 ����

Nuestro país se convierte en un polo de desarrollo deportivo regional. pic.twitter.com/b9fJnz1tEW — Marito Abdo (@MaritoAbdo) November 22, 2022

We are proud to announce that we are hosting the Special Olympics Latin American Games 2024. Our country becomes a pole of regional sports development.

According to the Minister of the National Sports Secretariat, Diego Galeano, the infrastructure used for the Odesur South American Games can be used for the Special Olympics Latin American Games, so no new investment in infrastructure will be necessary.

Details of the organization of the event will be officially announced at a press conference to be held in the first half of December, said the Special Olympics Regional Office for Latin America.

The Office of the First Lady, the National Sports Secretariat, Special Olympics Paraguay and the Paraguayan Olympic Committee have jointly engaged in the work of promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities in society through sports.