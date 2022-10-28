Paraguay Reports Third Monkeypox Case

The patient is a man from the capital city of Asunción, between 40 and 50 years of age, who has not traveled recently.

On Friday, Paraguay's Ministry of Health confirmed through the General Directorate of Health Surveillance the new positive case in the country of community-transmitted infection, as there was no history of travel or contact with a traveler.

This is the first case reported in the capital. According to the Ministry of Health, the other two cases were reported in the Central department at the end of August and September, respectively.

The new case sought medical attention on the fourth day of infection after experiencing initial symptoms on October 20.

The infected person had a fever, fatigue, muscle pain and headache as the first symptoms. Rashes on the neck, scalp, trunk, and upper and lower extremities appeared on the second day, according to the Ministry of Health report.

#MonkeyPox | Actualización epidemiológica



En la región de las Américas se confirmaron 50.033 casos de #ViruelaSímica.



���� Paraguay registra hasta el momento:

3⃣ casos confirmados

0 sospechoso

73 descartados



�� https://t.co/Q2QkLOns5o pic.twitter.com/APJlTZ4bYP — Vigilancia de la Salud (@vigisaludpy) October 28, 2022

Epidemiological update

In the region of the Americas, 50,033 cases of monkeypox were confirmed.

Paraguay has registered so far:

Three confirmed cases

0 suspicious

73 discarded

The patient's condition is currently stable, and he is under outpatient treatment, mainly for pain management of the lesions.

The General Directorate of Health Surveillance monitors the patient, as well as his environment and contacts, to control possible new suspect cases.

The director of Health Surveillance, Dr. Guillermo Sequera showed his concern since "the virus is circulating as a silent epidemic; we are seeing very few cases and contagion is occurring in our community."

Sequera also appealed to the population not to postpone medical consultation when rashes appear in order to curb contagion. The director added that, despite being the riskiest way of transmission, sexual contact is not the only way. Physical, skin-to-skin contact with infected people is the main factor in the spread of the disease. The contact must be direct, intense and prolonged, Sequera said, noting that the disease can rarely be transmitted through virus-contaminated items.

