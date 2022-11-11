Seven Confirmed Cases of Monkeypox in Paraguay

With two new cases reported in the country, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 7, all of them men.

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare of Paraguay confirmed today that, to date, there are seven confirmed cases of monkeypox.

According to Dr. Sandra Irala, of the General Directorate of Health Surveillance, they are all men, with an average age of 36 years, from the capital, Asunción, and the Central Department.

The doctor said that monkeypox virus starts as a skin lesion, which can appear on different areas of the body such as the face, trunk, extremities and in some cases only on the genital area.



Irala said that the main symptoms of the confirmed cases were skin lesions on the face, arms, legs and genitals.

Suman los casos de #viruelasímica en el país



✅ Hasta la fecha, son siete los confirmados.

✅ Cinco de ellos proceden del departamento Central y dos de Asunción, todos del sexo masculino.



➕ℹ️ https://t.co/IvOKldFh1r pic.twitter.com/7TRpt2U51G — Ministerio de Salud (@msaludpy) November 11, 2022

Cases of monkeypox in the country add up.

To date, there are seven confirmed cases.

Five of them are from the Central department and two from Asunción, all of them male.

The doctor urged citizens to seek health services in case of symptoms involving skin lesions, which develop into vesicles.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak an international public health emergency last July.



On August 25, Paraguayan authorities confirmed the first case in the country. Since then, an epidemiological alert has been in effect.