Paraguay Launches Campaign Encouraging Covid-19 Vaccination

The Ministry of Public Health of Paraguay carried out today activities on the waterfront of Asuncion to promote the vaccination of children and adults against Covid-19 and launched the Ya Ovalema Covid ¡Vacunáte pues! campaign.

The objective of the campaign is to strengthen the immunization of the population against the virus through the availability of the Modern vaccine, which is more than 95 percent effective, according to scientific evidence.

The Expanded Program of Immunization reported that with the vaccinations carried out up to this week, a total of 3,984,957 people in the country were inoculated with the first dose, as well as 3,514,151 with the second dose.

In addition, one million 588 thousand 785 citizens received the first booster and 283 thousand the second booster or fourth dose.

However, health authorities warned that the drop-out rate between the first and second doses remains at 11 percent, while that of the third dose had a slight decrease of 52 percent in the last six months.

They detailed that the dropout rate from five to 11 years of age remains at 33 percent, while the groups between 12 and 39 years of age show higher levels, above 50 percent, and in the group of adults aged 40 years or more, dropouts are recorded at less than 50 percentage points.

"With this challenge we seek that people complete their schemes and that those who have not been vaccinated do so, because it is the only way we can avoid new waves and cut community circulation" of SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, highlighted Dr. Lida Sosa, vice-minister of Health Surveillance and Rector's Office.