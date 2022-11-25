Paraguay Launches Visible Violence Campaign This November 25

The campaign aims to unite voices to raise awareness and sensitize about the situations of violence suffered by women and girls in Paraguay.

The initiative came from the country's Ministry of Women's Affairs this November 25 on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

"Violence against women is a serious global and local problem. The emphasis of this year's strategy is on detecting these moments at an early stage," said Celina Lezcano, Minister of Women's Affairs, who opened the meeting.

The main objective of the Visible Violence Campaign is to make it known that "violence against women exists, but we do not always see it, there are hundreds of situations that are happening right now, and we do not perceive them."

"As a society, we must stop normalizing everyday situations and work on prevention to contribute to the reduction of extreme cases of femicides," said Lezcano, raising concerns about the increase in gender-based violence in the country.

The first Survey on the Situation of Women in Paraguay (Ensimup) was also presented. The national director of the National Statistics Institute (INE), Iván Ojeda, said that the Survey covers "physical violence, sexual violence, psychological or emotional violence and workplace violence."

In Paraguay, an unprecedented achievement was reached, said the INE Director, acknowledging "the first official survey on violence against women, with a national scope."

"Today, the country has more information to fight for eliminating violence against women," INE said on its official Twitter account.

Also, on occasion, an Act of Commitment of Authorities for the Application of Law 5777/16 was signed.

The law provides that "Violence against women is understood as any conduct that causes death, physical, sexual, psychological, patrimonial or economic harm or suffering to women, based on their condition as women, in any sphere, which is exercised within the framework of unequal and discriminatory power relations."