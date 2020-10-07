Paraguay: Students Demand Universal Access To Higher Education

Students from the National University of Asuncion (UNA) Wednesday demanded Paraguay's lawmakers to approve the Zero Fee Bill, which grants universal access to higher education.
They called for the inclusion of admission courses in the bill and to eliminate all economic barriers to access higher education.
Other claims include distributing the resources based on the last three fiscal years and guaranteeing the financing funds for this program.
This bill establishes free admission and studies in all public institutions, among which are the Higher Institute of Fine Arts, the National Institute of Higher Education, and the National Institute of Health.
On September 24, the Upper House approved this bill but proposed certain modifications to the document to include other higher education institutes and establish a fair distribution of public resources.
“We will continue to fight day after day to open our schools' doors for everyone,” the UNA University Students Federation stated.
This week, the Parliament’s Social Equity and Gender Commission recommended approving the Upper House’s version of the bill.