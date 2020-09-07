Paraguay: Human Rights Defenders Condemn Murder of Two Girls

Citizens request a thorough investigation into the murder of two Argentine teenagers.

The Paraguayan-Argentine cultural organization Movement 138 requested the murder of two teenagers to be declared a crime against humanity. This assassination occurred during the operation of the Joint Task Force (FTC) against the Paraguayan People's Army (EPP).

Their bodies were exhumed for an investigation without the presence of family members or any legal representative, which is an irregularity.

It also demanded a political trial for Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo Benitez, whom they accuse of state terrorism and asked him to dissolve the FTC for alleged abuse of authority.

Movement 138 also requested human rights organizations in the country to become protagonists in the search for the truth and bring justice to the family of the victims.

Great anger in Paraguay at state's handling of killing of two young girls in military op. Here, child protection legislation painted on key national monument and protestors at press conference at morgue where bodies taken after being exhumed. pic.twitter.com/0ajznqb5ZB — William Costa (@Will_j_costa) September 5, 2020

Regarding this case, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Representative Jan Jarab informed that his office received disturbing information on attempts to manipulate evidence about the killings.

He stressed that the investigation should look into the direct perpetrators of the incident, but also into the entire hierarchical level involved in the operation.

Maria and Lilian Villalba were killed during an FTC military action against the EPP, which is a small guerrilla that has been operating in the north of Paraguay since 1999 in forested and rural areas where it coexists with farmers and settlers.