Paraguay Starts Vaccinating Health Workers With Sputnik V

Paraguay's Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni Monday informed that his country started its vaccination campaign by immunizing 2,000 health workers with the Sputnik V vaccine.

The Itagua City Hospital nurse Mirian Arrua received the first shot of the campaign's first phase in which intensive care professionals will be prioritized.

"Today is a historic day. It fills us with hope and conviction to overcome the pandemic," said Mazzoleni as he estimated that the entire population will be immunized by the second half of 2021.

So far, Paraguay has only 4,000 Sputnik V doses available. On Thursday, the first lot arrived in the country after health authorities purchased one million doses from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The first doses will be applied in four vaccination centers in the most affected states by the pandemic, such as Asuncion, Encarnacion, and Ciudad del Este.

Paraguay expects to receive 4.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the Global Access Fund for COVID-19 Vaccines (COVAX) mechanism in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, President Mario Abdo's administration decreed a night curfew, suspended social events that involve overcrowding, and banned alcoholic beverage sales during the early hours of the morning.