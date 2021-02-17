Paraguay to Receive First Batch of Sputnik V Vaccines

Russia will provide this South American country with one million COVID-19 vaccines.

Paraguay's President Mario Abdo on Wednesday thanked Russia's President Vladimir Putin for supplying his country with Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines.

"I hold an excellent telephone conversation with President Putin. We agreed to push for a shipment schedule for more COVID-19 vaccine batches as soon as possible," Abdo tweeted.

The first 4,000 Sputnik V doses should arrive in this South American country early Friday morning, allowing vaccination to begin on Feb. 22.

These doses are destined for health personnel working in the frontline against COVID-19, said Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni.

Evolution of cases in Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela, since 100th confirmed case. pic.twitter.com/J8dNK79rAd — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) February 16, 2021

Paraguay has agreed to purchase 1 million Sputnik V vaccines and is also awaiting another 4.3 million doses from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Russia has also supplied Sputnik V vaccines to Latin American countries such as Venezuela and Bolivia. It is also negotiating an agreement with Uruguay, which has no access to COVID-19 vaccines yet.

As of Wednesday morning, Paraguay had reported 144.042 COVID-19 cases and 2.936 related deaths.