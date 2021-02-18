Paraguay: Opposition Leader Alegre Is Released From Prison

Besides accusing the Abdo administration of persecuting him, Efrain Alegre reaffirmed his intention to run for president in the 2023 elections.

Paraguay's Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA) President Efrain Alegre on Wednesday was released from jail after a judge annulled a pre-trial detention order issued against him 20 days ago.

"I was a victim of judicial arbitrariness. The judicial system serves President Mario Abdo's administration," the PLRA leader said after he left the Police Security Guard prison in Asuncion.

Alegre, who ran for president alongside Abdo in 2018, was accused of allegedly falsifying receipts to inflate his election campaign expenses. He is also blamed for failing to declare his ties to a group of companies.

"Today, I am free thanks to the people who have shown their indignation at Abdo's abuses and political persecution," Alegre assured, adding that "the opposition will regain its pride and rid the country of Abdo's corrupt administration."

#Paraguay | A judge ordered pre-trial detention for the former presidential candidate Efrain Alegre, who is under investigation for an alleged corruption scandal related to his 2018 election campaign.https://t.co/iUjCMyUjO9 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 29, 2021

Judge Cynthia Lovera assured that "the defendant should not remain in prison because he has shown interest in collaborating with authorities during the investigation process."

"We must be united regardless of which political party represents us. It is the best option to defend democracy," Alegre said, reaffirming his intention to run for president in the 2023 elections.

On Tuesday, Paraguayans held a vigil outside the prison to put pressure on authorities to release Alegre who was held in pretrial detention since Jan. 28.