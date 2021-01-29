Paraguay: Opposition Leader Efrain Alegre Faces Jail

"The real intentions of President Mario Abdo's administration are to eliminate me from the Paraguayan political scenario," he said.

A Paraguayan judge Thursday ordered pre-trial detention for the former presidential candidate Efrain Alegre, who is under investigation for an alleged corruption scandal related to his 2018 election campaign.

According to Guarantees Judge Cynthia Lovera, the Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA) leader failed to comply with the alternative measures to prison imposed on him 20 days ago.

"Alegre systematically refused to offer a bond of about US$22,000 to avoid his pre-trial detention," Lovera assured before ordering him to be held in custody at the Tacumbu National Penitentiary.

The former candidate assured that his arrest was articulated. "The real intentions of President Mario Abdo's government are to eliminate me from the Paraguayan political scenario," he said.

#Paraguay | The Guasu Front party demand the impeachment of President Mario Abdo due to acts of corruption, following the disclosure of information regarding secret talks with Venezuelan opposition politicians.https://t.co/RaY94iG6Lj — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 13, 2021

The opposition leader accused Lovera of working for former President Horacio Cartes (2013-2018) of the conservative Colorado Party. According to Alegre, the judge "is part of his same mafia."

"Jail will be our trench," said the former candidate who lost the 2018 election against rival Abdo by less than 4 percent of the votes.

Alegre is under investigation for allegedly falsifying bills presented in his electoral campaign's financial reports.