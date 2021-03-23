Paraguay's Farmers Demand the Resignation of President Abdo

"This government is inept and corrupt because it was in charge of squandering resources to fight the pandemic," social organizations stressed.

Paraguay's National Coordinator of Indigenous and Agricultural Organizations on Tuesday called for a "permanent mobilization" to demand the resignation of President Mario Abdo and Vice President Hugo Velazquez.

"This government is inept and corrupt because it was in charge of squandering resources to fight the pandemic. It even attempted a crass negotiation with vaccines. All this has generated a serious and unsustainable situation in health, social, and economic terms," the Coordinator stated.

Ester Leiva, the leader of the National Intersectoral Coordination (CNI) announced that 18 social organizations will mobilize all their militants to the departmental capitals and to Asuncion.

On Thursday the "Out with the Corrupt and Traitors" march, which was called by the National Peasant Federation (FNC), will arrive in the capital city.

In the last days, 5️⃣ countries received #COVID19 vaccines through our Revolving Fund, a mechanism designated by COVAX to deliver vaccines to the countries of the ��



Congratulations:



����Brazil

����Bolivia

����Paraguay

����Nicaragua

����Ecuador pic.twitter.com/gWctafjmUW — PAHO/WHO (@pahowho) March 23, 2021

Besides demanding agrarian reform, these farmers are protesting the precarious situation of Paraguayans who do not have access to the health system.

"The health issue has to be urgently addressed. We need to provide medicines. There are no therapies in the hospitals of the departmental capitals. That is the situation," the FNC denounced.

Faced with the epidemiological crisis the country is going through, Health Vice-Minister Lida Sosa said that the authorities are evaluating the application of new restrictive measures. The possibility of a total quarantine has not been ruled out.