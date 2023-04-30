More Than 90% Of Votes Counted, Santiago Peña in the Lead

The Transmission of Preliminary Electoral Results (TREP) announced on its web page that Santiago Peña, of the Colorado Party, will win the presidential race when more than 80 percent of the votes have been counted.

A total of 4 782 940 Paraguayans were eligible to vote on April 30 in the presidential elections. The vote count is underway.

According to the Transmission of Preliminary Electoral Results (TREP), Santiago Peña of the Colorado Party leads the presidential race with 43.07 percent; followed by the candidate of the National Concertation for a New Paraguay party, Efraín Alegre, with 27.49 percent.

In third place is Payo Cubas of the National Crusade Party, with 22.64 percent. The other presidential candidates have less than 2 percent of the votes.

As of 19H45 local time 11.308 polling stations had been processed (92.24%) of the 12,259 polling stations installed. This is the first electoral elections with electronic system in the South American country.

Since there is no second round, the president and vice-president are elected by simple majority vote. The citizens also vote for 45 senators and 30 alternate senators, 80 regular and 80 alternate deputies, 17 governors, 257 regular members and an equal number of alternates for the Departmental Boards.

During the election day there has been a high turnout with long queues in most polling stations in the capital, Asuncion.

