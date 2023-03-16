Lula Meets With Paraguayan Counterpart In Foz Do Yguazu

Lula said that in terms of cooperation between the two South American countries, "Itaipu is the greatest symbol."

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met his Paraguayan counterpart, Mario Abdo Benítez, in Foz do Yguazú, on the occasion of the inauguration of Enio Verri as the new Brazilian general manager of the Itaipu hydroelectric power plant.

"I talked with President Mario Abdo Benítez about the construction of two bridges between Brazil and Paraguay, including the bioceanic corridor, the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, and the cooperation between our countries, of which Itaipu is the greatest symbol," Lula said on his official Twitter account.

The Itaipu hydroelectric power plant, built 50 years ago, is owned by the two countries. In this regard, the Brazilian President said that the dam has allowed the two countries to gain and live in tranquility.

Both presidents agreed on the priority to produce clean energy and also generate development for the Paraguayan and Brazilian people.

Na posse do @enioverri como presidente da Itaipu binacional. Tenho certeza que a Itaipu voltará a ser uma empresa extraordinária, como sempre foi, contribuir para o desenvolvimento do Brasil e do Paraguai e dos povos dos dois países.



��: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/W6UmWzuUpH — Lula (@LulaOficial) March 16, 2023

In the possession of Enio Verri as president of the binational Itaipu. I am sure that Itaipu will once again be an extraordinary company, as it has always been, contributing to the development of Brazil and Paraguay and the peoples of both countries.

On the occasion, the two presidents talked about the construction of the "Integration Bridge", which links the border port city Presidente Franco (Paraguay) with Foz do Iguaçu (Brazil). The inauguration of the bridge is scheduled for the first days of July.

They also referred to the Bioceanic Corridor Bridge, which will link the district of Carmelo Peralta (Paraguay) with Puerto Murtinh (Brazil).

They also agreed to continue working towards the signing of the Mercosur-European Union Agreement. The Brazilian president reiterated his goal of strengthening integration among the countries of the region. "Separated we are very fragile, I return with the will to reorganize Unasur," said Lula.

Benítez extended an invitation to Lula to visit the Paraguayan capital, Asunción. Last week, the Brazilian president invited Paraguay to participate in the Group of Twenty (G20) summit to be hosted by his country in 2024.