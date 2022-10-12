10 New Monkeypox Cases in Guatemala, 53 So Far

The total number of registered cases in the country is now 53.

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MSPAS) of Guatemala reported ten confirmed monkeypox cases, all males.

According to the Ministry, the ten new cases are male residents of the department of Guatemala (9) and Chimaltenango (1) between 20 and 57 years old.

MSPAS professionals monitor the evolution of the confirmed cases while they are isolated in their homes, presenting mild symptoms. MSPAS said that the corresponding epidemiological investigation had been initiated.

A total of 102 people have been examined, of which 17 have recovered, 45 have been ruled out, and 4 remain probable cases, MSPAS said.

#MSPAS | El Ministerio de Salud confirma 10 casos nuevos de viruela del mono. Lea más aquí: https://t.co/62ZB42CQkT pic.twitter.com/tgBznwhKLB — Ministerio de Salud Pública (@MinSaludGuate) October 12, 2022

The Ministry of Health confirms ten new cases of monkeypox. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3Vrfsq2

The Ministry asked the population to go to health services in case of symptoms such as the appearance of welts and scabs, general malaise, fever, swollen glands, tiredness and fatigue, muscle pain, and headache.