    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Guatemala

10 New Monkeypox Cases in Guatemala, 53 So Far

  • A total of 102 people have been examined, of which 17 have recovered, 45 have been ruled out and 4 remain probable cases. Oct. 12, 2022.

    A total of 102 people have been examined, of which 17 have recovered, 45 have been ruled out and 4 remain probable cases. Oct. 12, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@Tv26Television

Published 12 October 2022
Opinion

The total number of registered cases in the country is now 53.

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MSPAS) of Guatemala reported ten confirmed monkeypox cases, all males.

RELATED:
El Salvador Registers Fifth Confirmed Case of Monkeypox

According to the Ministry, the ten new cases are male residents of the department of Guatemala (9) and Chimaltenango (1) between 20 and 57 years old.

MSPAS professionals monitor the evolution of the confirmed cases while they are isolated in their homes, presenting mild symptoms. MSPAS said that the corresponding epidemiological investigation had been initiated.

A total of 102 people have been examined, of which 17 have recovered, 45 have been ruled out, and 4 remain probable cases, MSPAS said.

The Ministry of Health confirms ten new cases of monkeypox. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3Vrfsq2

The Ministry asked the population to go to health services in case of symptoms such as the appearance of welts and scabs, general malaise, fever, swollen glands, tiredness and fatigue, muscle pain, and headache.

Tags

Guatemala Monkeypox MSPAS

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/gsd-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.