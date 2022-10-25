Mexico: 2 654 Confirmed Monkeypox Cases, No Deaths

Cases are registered in 32 Mexican states, with the largest number in Mexico City (1 601).

Since the first case was registered, and up to October, authorities reported 2 654 confirmed cases of monkeypox among 4 471 suspected cases in the country.

According to the weekly technical epidemiological surveillance report of the Health Ministry, 377 cases are under study and 1 440 have been ruled out. In the last week, 186 confirmed cases were registered.

The Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) reported that 32 states have already registered positive cases.

Mexico City is in the lead with 1 601 infections, followed in second place by Jalisco (301) and the State of Mexico (272) in third place.

#BMnoticias Viruela del mono se extiende por todo México con 2 mil 654 positivos.

El Informe Técnico Semanal de Vigilancia Epidemiológica sobre Viruela Símica “con corte al 24 de octubre de 2022 reportó que la enfermedad ya se extendió a todo el país. pic.twitter.com/2vqyuI58dK — BM-Noticias (@bmnoticiasmx) October 25, 2022

Monkeypox spread throughout Mexico with 2,654 positives. The Weekly Technical Report on Epidemiological Surveillance on Monkeypox with a cutoff date of October 24, 2022, reported that the disease has already spread throughout the country.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 98 percent are males and 2 percent are females.

As of October 21, 75 441 confirmed cases and 32 deaths had been reported worldwide, said the Mexican government.