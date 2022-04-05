Paraguay: Maria Serrana University Closes Medical School

A group of Paraguayan medical students protested in front of the National Council of Higher Education (Cones) to demand the reinstatement of the medical career at the private María Serrana University after it was disqualified for alleged irregularities.

A group of professors in disagreement with the latest decision of the governing body to close medical careers at the university also supported the students' petition.

The protest was accompanied by posters with "We are not ghosts." Among them, several Brazilians, the students stood against the closure, defending the university's management and demanding the reopening of medical careers.

One of the spokespersons, Elizangela Neres, said that they do have internships and that the faculty currently has agreements with hospitals in several cities of the department of Alto Paraná and Coronel Oviedo in Caaguazú.

Referring to the allegations against the María Serrana University regarding the delivery of alleged false degrees, the Deputy Minister of Health, Hernán Martínez, said that it is an issue that should be investigated in depth.

El escándalo se produjo luego que se revelara que, al menos unos 11 alumnos de la Universidad María Serrana habrían tenido problemas con sus títulos, tras detectarse irregularidades

Martínez also said that the resignation of the superintendent of Health, Ignacio Mendoza, should be evaluated by legal counsel. In this regard, he said that "there has to be a very deep investigation of all the problems that exist. The resignation has to be transferred to the legal advisor, so that they can decide whether it is appropriate".

The Paraguayan Medical Association also made a statement on the matter, rejecting the closure and calling for the resignation of the Health Superintendent.

According to the protesters, the commotion occurred after it became known that the degrees of at least 11 students of María Serrana University presented certain irregularities. The students had forged signatures on their studies certificates to receive their degrees.