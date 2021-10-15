UN Human Rights Council Includes Argentina, Paraguay, Honduras

Currently, the UNHRC is made up of 47 countries, among which are Bolivia, Brasil, Cuba, Mexico, and Venezuela.

On Thursday, Argentina, Honduras, and Paraguay joined the Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Honduras will join the council for the first time since its creation in 2006. This achievement represents an acknowledgment of the nation's continuous endeavors in the promotion of human rights. Argentina was reelected to continue for two more years. This is the fifth time this South American country is elected as a member of the UNHRC.

"This election reaffirms our state's commitment with the defense of human rights, to achieve more inclusive, diverse, and fair societies", Argentina's Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.

Paradoxically, the election of Paraguay happens one day after the UNHRC accused the authorities of this country of tolerating human rights violations against the Ava Guarani Indigenous People caused by private companies that have contaminated its territories for decades.

This week, the United States and Eritrea were also elected to the UNHRC. This decision, however, caused controversy since these countries have been involved in international cases of human rights violations.

Currently, the UN Human Rights Council is made up of 47 countries, among which are Bolivia, Brasil, Cuba, Mexico, and Venezuela. Argentina, Paraguay, Honduras and other newly elected members will take office in January 2022.

The UNHRC is mostly an intergovernmental discussion platform whose members are elected for two-year terms. Unlike the UN Security Council, its decisions are not binding.