Paraguay: Fires Expand Across the Country

On October 1, Paraguay´s Congress declared a national emergency for 90 days and it requested international help to tackle the natural disaster.

Paraguay's authorities Saturday reported that fires continued to spread across the country since there were reported 7373 hotspots in the last 24hrs.

According to the latest update published today by the National Emergency Secretary, there are hotspots in the 17 departments except for the capital district Asuncion.

The Presidente Hayes Department remains the hardest-hit by the blaze with 6,031 hotspots, followed by provinces Caazapa (433) and Alto Paraguay (247).

On October 1 Paraguay´s Congress declared a national emergency for 90 days and it requested international help to tackle the natural disaster.

��En las últimas 24 horas se detectaron 7373 focos de calor en todo el territorio nacional.



Obtenga más información accediendo a nuestro reporte de monitoreo conjunto de focos ��



Más info �� https://t.co/0ZIpxr8jhV pic.twitter.com/qqnwCLtHhj — SEN Paraguay ���� (@senparaguay) October 3, 2020

"In the last 24 hours, 7373 heat sources were detected throughout the national territory. Get more information by accessing our joint spotlight monitoring report."

On the other hand, the National Forest Institute warned that human activities such as the illegal burning of bushes, fields, or pastures for agricultural purposes are often the main cause of the fires.

Also, it has urged people not to burn garbage or sawdust neither in the cities or the forest since the winds can spread the fires.

Moreover, the government explained that although it is a recurrent event during this time of the year, the blaze "is exacerbated by the drought situation" alongside strong winds, low rainfall, and high temperatures.