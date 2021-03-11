Paraguay: Another Top Official Resigns Over Alleged Corruption

A recent audit revealed the diversion of essential medicines from the Social Security Institute.

Paraguay's Social Security Institute (IPS) President Andres Gubetich Wednesday stepped down amid allegations of diversion of essential drugs.

An internal audit revealed that the stolen drugs ended up on the black market and were part of a batch delivered to the National Institute of Respiratory and Environmental Diseases (INERAM).

Gubetich claimed that these drugs were donated to deal with shortage and overcrowding in public health facilities, an argument that was refused by the Health Ministry.

It is the latest scandal linked to Gubetich, who has other corruption allegations involving bribes for acquiring software to modernize the IPS system.

Having served as a representative from the Health Ministry in the IPS Board of Directors since 2019, Vicente Battaglia was appointed the new IPS chairman.

A prosecutor's committee was installed at INERAM headquarters in Asuncion to investigate the illegal sale of drugs destined to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lack of medicines has triggered social protests against Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez administration, which declared a red alert on Tuesday due to the steady increase in COVID-19 cases.