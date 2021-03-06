Paraguay's President Asks for His Entire Cabinet Resignation

The request has been described as a distraction by former President Fernando Lugo.

Paraguay's Information Technologies and Communication Minister Juan Manuel Brunetti on Saturday declared that President Mario Abdo Benitez asked all ministers to step down from their posts.

Abdo stated his decision intended to comply with citizen claims during last Friday's protests. However, the President's resignation was the main request during the riots that were violently confronted by the police.

Senator and former President Fernando Lugo (2008-2012), on behalf of the Guasu Front, declared that Abdo's statements are a distraction to avoid being hold to account after the protests.

"What Paraguay needs is not a change of characters but a change of economic model. This is the only solution to so much corruption and government inefficiency," added Lugo.

#BREAKING: in #Paraguay, the streets are filled with protestors, who are upset with government corruption and mismanagement.

This Friday night, thousands of people peacefully took to the streets of Asuncion to demand President Abdo's resignation due to the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis.

The march was strongly repressed by police forces, which have caused one dead and several injured so far.

In addition to the Guasu Front statements, some other political organizations have spoken out about last night's events, among them the Authentic Radical Liberalist Party, which announced that it will request President's impeachment.

Tonight at 9 o'clock, President Abdo will meet his main collaborators at the Mburuvicha Rogay Presidential Residence, and the possibility of a statement this very night is not ruled out.