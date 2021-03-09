Paraguay Declares Red Alert due to Sanitary Emergency

As of last week, Paraguay is under widespread social unrest due to the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, as demonstrators demand better conditions in hospitals, a vaccination campaign, and accuse the government of corruption.

Paraguay's government declared a sanitary red alert emergency after a massive increase in COVID-19 infections in recent days, which has pushed hospitals to the edge of collapse.

"In case these measures are not followed, it is predicted that there will be a collapse of the hospitals in the next two weeks due to massive contagion, as well as more deaths," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

[EN VIVO] �� Conferencia de Prensa desde Palacio de Gobierno. Nuevas designaciones en el Ejecutivo �� https://t.co/S1X0xGvfnV — Presidencia Paraguay (@PresidenciaPy) March 9, 2021

"LIVE: Press Conference from the Government Palace. New appointments in the Executive."

As of last week, Paraguay is under widespread social unrest due to the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, as demonstrators demand better conditions in hospitals, a vaccination campaign, and accuse the government of corruption.

On Tuesday, President Mario Abdo Benítez appointed Julio Borba as the new Health Minister. This after Abdo requested all his cabinet to resign on Saturday, following the protests.