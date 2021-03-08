Paraguay: One Citizen Dead and 20 Injured Amid Protests

One Paraguayan remains in an intensive care unit due to a serious injury to his left eye caused by a rubber bullet impact.

At least one Paraguayan citizen was killed and 20 people were injured during the protests that have shaken Asuncion since Friday in rejection of President Mario Abdo's mishandling of the pandemic.

Alejandro Florentin, 32, died from a stab wound to the chest amid clashes between protesters and police officers. According to an Interior Ministry report, his murder was allegedly unrelated to the demonstration.

Over the weekend, eight civilians were rushed to the Trauma Hospital. Health authorities informed that six of them have already been discharged. One of them, however, remains in an intensive care unit due to a serious injury to his left eye caused by a rubber bullet impact.

The Interior Ministry also stated that 11 out of 12 wounded police officers have already been discharged. None of the cops had serious injuries.

This Sunday, Paraguayans protested for the third consecutive day to demand the resignation of Abdo, whom they held responsible for the collapse of the country's healthcare system. "Marito resign!", "Thieves to jail!", "Elections now!", shouted the citizens in front of the presidential house during the protest that led to Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni's resignation. According to local outlets, the National Police repressed the peaceful protests with tear gas bombs and rubber bullets.