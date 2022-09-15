Parade and Rally in El Salvador on Independence Day

Supporters and opponents took to the streets on Wednesday in El Salvador, where the emergency regime has been extended once again.

On the eve of Independence Day, the country's Legislative Assembly (unicameral parliament) extended for the sixth time the emergency regime for another 30 days.

President Nayib Bukele invited from social networks to "see the parade of true Independence." The government parade ended, in Cuscatlán Park, from where the Great March for Freedom began.

The people, protesting against the emergency regime in force in El Salvador since last March, advanced among slogans and proclamations to the central Independence Square. There were no clashes reported between supporters and opponents.

The demonstrators' banners alluded to the government deputies included in the Engel List of corrupt officials, drawn up by the U.S. Government, as well as to the population's disinterest in Bitcoin, whose use is allowed in the country as a method of payment along with the dollar.

| ÉXITO: la #DiasporaUnidaSV en resistencia ha colocado una gigante pancarta en la ruta 880, rumbo norte, denunciando a #BukeleDictador. Todo por #ElSalvador. Vienen protestas en Washington, capital de EEUU frente al Consulado. VIVA #El15Marchamos pic.twitter.com/4G2Qr4EvbG — Oscar Landaverde #El15Marchamos (@oskland10) September 15, 2022

SUCCESS: the Diaspora Unida SV in resistance has placed a giant banner on route 880, heading north, denouncing Bukele Dictador. All for El Salvador. Protests are coming in Washington, the US capital, in front of the Consulate. ALIVE

The civic-military parade for the 201st anniversary of independence was not attended by Bukele, although until hours before it was assumed his attendance.

Bukele's government is currently engaged in a "fight" against gangs. He says that the "war against the gangs" is "about to be won."

Opponents of his government claim that instead of reestablishing citizen tranquility, the Armed Forces and the National Civil Police are acting to the detriment of the people' peace, in terms of human rights and constitutional guarantees.