Bonnie Moves Away From El Salvador but Heavy Rains To Continue

The path of Bonnie, which became a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale in the last few hours, continues to move away from the American continent over the Pacific Ocean. Its influence, however, will continue to be felt through heavy rains in Salvadoran territory.

Over the weekend, the floods caused by Bonnie left one person dead in this Central American country. The rainfall also caused rivers to rise in different areas of the country, flooding of some roads in San Salvador, damage to 26 homes, and 7 landslides.

On Tuesday, Environmental Minister Fernando Lopez explained that Bonnie will continue to generate heavy rains until Wednesday and indicated that 42 municipalities are on red alert and 220 on orange alert.

Before Bonnie, El Salvador was affected by tropical storm Celia, which was located south of the Salvadoran Pacific coast and whose rains caused the death of seven people.

Latest ATCF on #Bonnie has upgraded it to a major hurricane, Bonnie is the first major of the Pacific hurricane season. pic.twitter.com/YJvx3ilJJV — Weather and Climatology (@AndClimatology) July 5, 2022

Hurricane Bonnie is currently far from the Mexican coast, according to the Mexican National Meteorological Service (SMN) on Monday.

Bonnie, which first made landfall on the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border on June 1, is moving parallel to the Pacific coast of Mexico.

Bonnie comes after Celia, Blas, and Agatha, the first cyclone of the 2022 Pacific season, which hit the coast of the state of Oaxaca, one of the poorest areas of Mexico, on May 30 as a category 2 hurricane, where it left 9 dead and several missing.