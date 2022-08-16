El Salvador: Movir Movement Rally Against Arbitrary Detentions

The victims' relatives demanded reparations for the damage caused to those captured without criminal links.

The Movement of Victims of the Regime (Movir) of El Salvador gathered on Tuesday in front of the Legislative Assembly in San Salvador in rejection of the arbitrary arrests and lack of application of real justice during the state of emergency.

In this sense, the demonstrators held a sit-in at one of the entrances of the Legislative Palace with posters with the names of their detained relatives and others with messages denouncing the measure. "We are not defending criminals, because none of the family members here have a criminal," said one of the representatives of (Movir), Yamileth Zavala.

Likewise, the victims' relatives demanded the Government establish information offices in each of the prisons where the persons are taken due to the lack of essential data about the state of those deprived of liberty.

"My son was doing his job; my son is not a delinquent; we ask Mr. President to release these young people," said one of the mothers of the captured persons.

Movimiento de Víctimas del Régimen, #ElSalvador #MOVIR presentan pieza de correspondencia, en @AsambleaSAL exigiendo derogación del régimen de excepción, libertad para los inocentes e indemnización por daños morales, psicológicos, laborales y económicos. pic.twitter.com/d7nlJypVKS — Samuel Ramirez (@rbsamuel) August 16, 2022

Movement of Victims of the Regime, El Salvador MOVIR presents a piece of correspondence in Asamblea SAL demanding repeal of the exceptional regime, freedom for the innocent and compensation for moral, psychological, labor and economic damages.

Given the demonstration, the security of the Legislative Assembly was reinforced with members of the Order Maintenance Unit (UMO) earlier in the day.

The regime of exception is a measure approved on March 27 of the current year by the Legislative Assembly by means of which constitutional rights are suspended, among them the right of defense, and the inviolability of correspondence, besides extending the term of administrative detentions from 72 hours to 15 days.

According to the Human Rights University Observatory (OUDH) of the Human Rights Institute of the University of El Salvador, during the first 100 days of the state of emergency, 291 cases of arbitrary detentions and 1,941 cases of illegal arrests were reported.