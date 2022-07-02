Lula Participates in Independence Civic Parade in Salvador

The Workers' Party (PT) pre-candidate's participation was not planned for the public act. The former president was surrounded by a crowd during his arrival.

On Saturday morning, the Workers' Party (PT) pre-candidate for the Presidency Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated in the civic parade of the Independence of Brazil in Bahia, in the streets of Salvador.

Lula, who was not expected at the public act, arrived at Largo da Lapinha around 9:30am. The PT candidate's agenda also includes an event scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Fonte Nova Arena. Lula arrived in the Bahian capital on Friday.

A crowd surrounded the former president on the streets of Salvador. By his side were Bahia governor Rui Costa, vice presidential pre-candidate Geraldo Alckmin, and PT's pre-candidate for state government Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT).

Also present was Senator Otto Alencar (PSD), candidate of the governing coalition for reelection to the Senate.

Source: Globo

Presidential pre-candidates Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet also participate in the procession part toward Salvador's Historic Center. President Jair Bolsonaro is also in Salvador, but is participating in a motorcycle ride along the city's Orla Atlantica.

This Saturday morning, Lula da Silva he will be at an event at the Fonte Nova Arena.

Salvador de Bahía con Lula este sábado. pic.twitter.com/K6GlJ74PIL — André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR) July 2, 2022

The Bahians celebrate their Independence Day on July 2, circa 1823, 10 months after Dom Pedro I's cry for independence. Independence was won following many bloody confrontations in various parts of the state, which at the time was a province.