Panama Points Out the Presence of Minors Among Migrant Groups

Panamanian authorities have warned about the presence of children within the group of irregular migrants so far this year, a worrying reality.

The Director of the National Migration Service, Samira Gozaine, stated that at least 20 percent are minors within the migratory group, mostly under five years of age.

She points out that Panama has had an expenditure of 50 million dollars regarding the migratory wave in recent years and confirms that the final destination for these people is the United States, risking their lives on the way, mainly in their passage through the Darien jungle.

The Director of the National Border Service (Senafront), Oriel Ortega, told the press that 900 migrants are currently being received and are waiting to continue their journey to the United States.

He stated that of these 900, at least 500 are in the Province of Chiquiri near the border with Costa Rica, and the remaining 400 are scattered in camps in the jungle area.

Las unidades del Servicio Nacional de Migración, junto al resto de los miembros de la Fuerza de Tarea Conjunta, estamos comprometidos a brindar seguridad a nivel nacional. #PanamáSaleAdelante���� pic.twitter.com/UsJfwUbFka — Migración Panamá (@migracionpanama) December 6, 2021

The units of the National Migration Service, along with the rest of the members of the Joint Task Force, are committed to providing security at the national level.

Panama has several stations where migrants are hosted in the provinces of Darien and Chiquiri, in the border areas with Costa Rica.

Ortega highlighted that typically, between 150 and 200 migrants are transferred from the Darien camp to the Guacala camp, where they wait to continue their journey.

Previously, an average of between 500 and 600 migrants was transferred to Chiquiri by Senafort.