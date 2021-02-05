Panama No Longer Recognizes Juan Guaido's Ambassador

Fabiola Zavarce had acted as the Venezuelan opposition's ambassador since 2019.

Panama's Foreign Affairs Ministry (FAM) Thursday informed that it had requested Venezuela's opposition-appointed ambassador Fabiola Zavarce to return her diplomatic credentials.

Appointed by Juan Guaido, Zavarce had acted as diplomatic representative since March 2019, when former Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela (2014-2019) received her credentials.

The FAM requested Zavarce to return the official documents on Jan. 8 this year while notifying that the decision did not imply a recognition of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

Since taking office in July 2019, Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo has not made substantial changes in his country's foreign policy towards Venezuela.

Watch @StateDeptSPOX Ned Price rattle off a regime change rant revamping Trump's policy on Venezuela



When @APDiploWriter noted the collapsing international support for US recognition of coup leader Juan Guaidó, Price became visibly flustered and struggled for a coherent answer pic.twitter.com/zKbqZB4Pby — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) February 4, 2021

Cortizo kept his country's membership to the Lima Group and the International Contact Group (ICG), which have supported Guaido's attempts to destabilize the Bolivarian revolution.

After the installment of a new Venezuelan Parliament in January, the European Union High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell announced that his bloc would no longer recognize Guaido as interim president.

The same stance was followed by the Dominican Republic Foreign Affairs Minister Roberto Alvarez who has maintained an embassy without an ambassador in Caracas to provide consular services.