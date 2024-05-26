Palestinian Resistance Attacks Tel Aviv: First Since October 7

The center of Israel, including Tel Aviv, suffered this Sunday for the first time in about four months a rocket attack launched by the armed resistance of the Palestinian "Hamas", which, according to the Zionist authorities, did not cause injuries or serious damage.

The armed wing Qassam Brigades called it a "response to Zionist massacres against civilians," and Israeli military reported that eight rockets that were fire came from Rafah, one kilometer away from the position of Israeli army soldiers.

Al-Mayadeen sizes that the occupying army reduced its forces east of Rafah and instructed the Givati Brigade to leave the city on Sunday morning as a result of effective resistance operations in the north and south against the soldiers of the occupation.

Watched The moment the settlers fled after the missile attack that fell on Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/dbHkZrK9Qz — Aditya Juans Mandagie (@AdityaMandagie) May 26, 2024

Meanwhile Israel mantained its disproportionate attacks on the Rafah city, aggravating the humanitarian crisis the entire strip lives. Only today at least six civilians were killed, including children, by the bombing of a house. The Ybina refugee camp in this city was also the target of Israeli fire, which left more casualties among Palestinian civilians.

Israel has ignored the order issued on Friday by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the "immediate" arrest of the Israeli offensive as a backdrop, and after which the Army intensified its attacks.

This Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, wanted by the ICJ for war crimes, visited Rafah and claimed the offensive: "Our objectives in Gaza are emphasized here in Rafah: destroy Hamas, return the hostages and maintain freedom of action".

At least 125 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt this Sunday through the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing, including fuel, and the other southern Rafah crossing, which borders Egypt, still remains closed twenty days after the arrival of Israeli tanks.

In the 233 days, the death toll in Gaza is 35,984 and the injury toll is 80,643. 71% of the victims are women and children, according to data from the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip and in the last hours alone 81 people have been killed by the Israeli offensive and another 223 injured. In addition, some 10,000 bodies remain under the rubble.