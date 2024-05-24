Israel Carries Out Six Massacres in Gaza in the Last 24 Hours

Likewise, medical authorities said that several people are trapped in the rubble, as well as scattered on the roads.

Israeli occupation forces carried out six massacres against families in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, killing 57 civilians and injuring 93.

Rescue services and ambulances, as well as Civil Defence services, cannot access victims of Israel’s bombing.

Since the attacks of the Israeli occupying forces began on 7 October 2023, the number of people has increased to 35,857, and some 80,293 have been injured.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) denounced that "the war in Gaza continues and causes civilian casualties, displacement and destruction of residential buildings and essential civilian infrastructure".

"Military operations, destruction, restrictions of movement and poverty generate fear, uncertainty and anxiety among Palestinian refugee communities," Unrwa said.